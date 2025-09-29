Victory Beyond Trophies: India's Asia Cup Triumph

In an extraordinary move, India's cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, emphasized the essence of victory over ceremonial presentations following his team's triumph in the Asia Cup against Pakistan.

Despite securing a significant win, the Indian team opted not to receive the trophy from the Asian Cricket Council chief, Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The tournament, tainted by diplomatic tensions and historical hostilities, saw India emerge victorious in all encounters with Pakistan, ensuring their status as champions in a memorable series.

(With inputs from agencies.)