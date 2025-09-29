Left Menu

BCCI to Intensify Protest Over Asia Cup Trophy Controversy

The BCCI plans to protest against Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi at the ICC meeting in November. This comes after the Indian cricket team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi, citing his political stance as a reason. Naqvi took the trophy back to his hotel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 06:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 06:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to lodge a strong protest at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in November against Mohsin Naqvi, head of the Asian Cricket Council. The protest follows Naqvi taking the Asia Cup trophy after the Indian team refused it.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated the team couldn't accept the trophy from Naqvi, due to his role in what they deem as actions against India, underscoring the political tensions affecting sports diplomacy. India triumphed over Pakistan by five wickets in the Marquee event's final match.

Naqvi, who also holds positions as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and an Interior Minister in Pakistan, took possession of the trophy after the final match. The BCCI criticized this move as 'unexpected' and 'childish,' stating their intentions to address it at the upcoming ICC meeting in Dubai.

