A Ryder Cup Retrospective: Keegan Bradley's Near-Miss on Home Turf

In the aftermath of a closely contested Ryder Cup, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has scrutinized his strategic choices, including the setup of the course at Bethpage Black, in what ended as a narrow 15-13 loss to Europe.

Bradley, pondering what could have been done differently, considered not only the physical alterations to the course but also the team dynamics. His pairing decisions and the last-minute envelope choice highlighted the scrutiny faced by losing captains.

European captain Luke Donald had anticipated these conditions, emphasizing critical aspects like short putting and environmental changes at the hotel to favor his team's acclimatization. While the Americans nearly turned the tide on Sunday, it ultimately wasn't enough to secure victory.