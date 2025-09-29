Suryakumar Yadav's Heartfelt Contribution: Asia Cup Earnings to Support Armed Forces
Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav plans to donate his Asia Cup match fees to support the armed forces and victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. After leading India to victory over Pakistan, Yadav's gesture underscores his commitment to national causes despite facing criticisms and fines for political expressions.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a heartwarming gesture, Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav has decided to donate his Asia Cup match fees to support the country's armed forces and victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. This decision comes after leading India to a thrilling victory over Pakistan by five wickets in the final.
Yadav, who earned accolades for his sportsmanship, is set to donate a total of Rs 28 lakh from the seven games played in the continental tournament. His dedication to national causes is evident as he persistently avoided interactions with the Pakistani team, further highlighting the intense rivalry on the field.
The political ramifications of his actions were not overlooked, leading to a complaint by Pakistan to the ICC, which imposed a 30 per cent fine on his match fees. However, the BCCI has come to Yadav's defense, challenging the fine and asserting his plea of not guilty during a recent ICC hearing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
