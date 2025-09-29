Jannik Sinner's Resilient March to China Open Semi-Finals
Jannik Sinner displayed resilience and skill to advance to the China Open semi-finals, defeating Fabian Marozsan. After losing his U.S. Open crown to Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner has bounced back, securing his seventh semi-final in eight tournaments this year. He's now set to face Alex De Minaur.
Jannik Sinner showcased his tenacity, storming into the China Open semi-finals with a convincing victory over Fabian Marozsan. The Italian star, determined to close the gap on world number one Carlos Alcaraz, displayed remarkable form in Beijing despite a recent setback at the U.S. Open.
Sinner took the opening set in just 26 minutes, demonstrating powerful baseline strokes. However, he faced a tougher challenge in the second set, overcoming a fall and a late-game deficit to clinch the match. This win marks Sinner's 40th tour-level victory and highlights his mental toughness.
Up next, Sinner is set to meet Australia's third seed, Alex De Minaur, after De Minaur's advancement when Jakub Mensik withdrew due to injury. Other matches include Learner Tien versus Lorenzo Musetti, and Daniil Medvedev battling Alexander Zverev in the subsequent quarter-finals.
