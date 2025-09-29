Left Menu

Abhay Singh's Gritty Squash Showdown

Indian squash player Abhay Singh battled fiercely against Egypt's Fares Dessouky in the Qatar Classic. Despite gaining an early advantage, Singh eventually succumbed in a five-game match. Previously, he defeated top player Karim Gawad. Singh will head to New York for a PSA Bronze event next.

Updated: 29-09-2025 17:31 IST
In a thrilling display of athleticism, India's Abhay Singh narrowly lost to Egyptian star Fares Dessouky in a gripping round of 16 match at the prestigious Qatar Classic squash tournament, a USD 231,500 PSA Platinum event.

Ranked 35th in the world, Singh impressed by defeating Egypt's former world champion Karim Gawad in his previous match. Against Dessouky, Singh initially took the lead twice but ultimately fell short in a match that lasted 66 minutes, with scores of 11-13, 11-5, 9-11, 11-3, 11-3.

Singh, 27, a celebrated multiple Asian Games medallist, is now setting his sights on competing in a PSA Bronze event in New York commencing on October 5.

