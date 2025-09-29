Ojasvi Thakur's Golden Triumph at ISSF Junior World Cup

India's shooting sensation Ojasvi Thakur clinched the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup, leading an all-Indian podium finish in the 10m air rifle women's category.

Thakur's stunning performance included two near-perfect shots that secured her top spot with 252.7 points, leaving her teammates Hrudya Shri Kondur and Shambhavi Kshirsagar to claim silver and bronze, respectively.

This remarkable achievement underscored the prowess of Indian athletes in the sport, marking yet another victory for India at the renowned Karni Singh Shooting Range.

(With inputs from agencies.)