Ojasvi Thakur's Golden Triumph at ISSF Junior World Cup
Ojasvi Thakur led the Indian team to an all-podium finish in the women's 10m air rifle at the ISSF Junior World Cup, clinching gold with a score of 252.7. Teammates Hrudya Shri Kondur and Shambhavi Kshirsagar secured silver and bronze. The event underlined India's dominance in the shooting discipline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
India's shooting sensation Ojasvi Thakur clinched the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup, leading an all-Indian podium finish in the 10m air rifle women's category.
Thakur's stunning performance included two near-perfect shots that secured her top spot with 252.7 points, leaving her teammates Hrudya Shri Kondur and Shambhavi Kshirsagar to claim silver and bronze, respectively.
This remarkable achievement underscored the prowess of Indian athletes in the sport, marking yet another victory for India at the renowned Karni Singh Shooting Range.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement