South Africa's World Cup Dreams Dented by Points Deduction

South Africa's hopes of making it to next year's World Cup finals have taken a hit. The team has been docked three points due to a FIFA ruling that found them in violation of eligibility rules.

The issue arose when South Africa fielded midfielder Teboho Mokoena during their 2-0 victory against Lesotho in March. Mokoena should have been serving a suspension after receiving two prior cautions in Group C matches.

This decision awards Lesotho a 3-0 win and leaves South Africa tied with Benin on points but leading only on goal difference, with two matches remaining.

