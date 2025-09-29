Left Menu

South Africa's World Cup Dreams Dented by Points Deduction

South Africa loses crucial points in its World Cup qualifying campaign after fielding an ineligible player. FIFA's disciplinary committee found South Africa guilty of allowing midfielder Teboho Mokoena to play despite suspensions. Lesotho gains a 3-0 win, leaving South Africa vulnerable in their standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:07 IST
South Africa's hopes of making it to next year's World Cup finals have taken a hit. The team has been docked three points due to a FIFA ruling that found them in violation of eligibility rules.

The issue arose when South Africa fielded midfielder Teboho Mokoena during their 2-0 victory against Lesotho in March. Mokoena should have been serving a suspension after receiving two prior cautions in Group C matches.

This decision awards Lesotho a 3-0 win and leaves South Africa tied with Benin on points but leading only on goal difference, with two matches remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

