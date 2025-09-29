IOC Opens Applications for Young Reporters Programme at Dakar 2026 YOG

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially opened applications for the next edition of its Young Reporters Programme, which will take place during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Senegal. This initiative will select 16 aspiring sports journalists from around the world, providing them with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop their skills in a live Games-time environment.

A Legacy of Sports Media Training

First launched at the Singapore 2010 Youth Olympic Games, the programme has trained 125 participants from 68 countries, helping to shape the next generation of sports media professionals. Alumni of the initiative have gone on to work at the Olympic Games, as well as with major broadcasters, digital platforms, and international news agencies.

An independent review of the programme conducted in 2025 by Dr. Jessie Wilkie of the University of Canberra praised the initiative as “a highly effective and supportive journalism training programme.” Based on surveys and interviews with alumni, the study found that:

63% of former participants went on to work at the Olympic Games.

One-third had engaged professionally with the IOC in some capacity.

Many described the programme as “life-changing”, giving them a platform to launch successful careers in sports journalism.

The review also recommended changes to ensure the programme stays relevant in an evolving media landscape.

A New Format for Dakar 2026

The Dakar 2026 edition will mark a significant evolution of the Young Reporters Programme, incorporating lessons from 15 years of participant feedback and the latest industry insights. While retaining the programme’s signature features of intensive training and mentorship, the revised format will introduce greater emphasis on digital storytelling and social media reporting – reflecting how sports media has transformed in the last decade.

Immersive Training Experience

Participants will undergo training led by senior Olympic media professionals, covering:

Print journalism – from writing game reports to crafting compelling human-interest features.

Photography – capturing action shots, portraits, and cultural moments.

Broadcasting – honing on-camera presence, conducting interviews, and working in mixed zones.

Social media and data analysis – mastering tools for audience engagement and real-time coverage.

Practical assignments will include reporting from press conferences, mixed zones, competition venues, and cultural activities. All content – including stories, photographs, and videos – will be published on programme media platforms, giving participants international exposure.

Guest lectures from global media organisations and Olympic Movement leaders will enrich the curriculum, while participants will also receive an official IOC Certificate of Participation. The Steve Parry Award will be presented to the most outstanding participant of the edition.

Application Process and Eligibility

Applications are now open at Olympics.com and will close on 30 November 2025. Key eligibility criteria include:

Age between 21 and 25 years .

Background in journalism, photography, or broadcasting .

Fluency in English .

Submission of a portfolio and references.

Successful candidates will be notified by end-February 2026. In addition to open applications, candidates may also be nominated by the Organising Committees of future Olympic and YOG events – including Dakar 2026, Dolomiti Valtellina 2028, Los Angeles 2028, French Alps 2030, and Brisbane 2032 – ensuring global representation across the Olympic Movement.

Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

The Dakar 2026 YOG, scheduled for 31 October – 13 November 2026, will be the first Olympic event held on African soil. The Games will showcase the world’s best young athletes aged up to 17, across three main sites: Dakar, Diamniadio, and Saly.

With its new format, the IOC Young Reporters Programme promises to equip the next generation of journalists with the tools to thrive in an increasingly digital and fast-paced sports media landscape, while contributing to the global celebration of youth, sport, and culture in Senegal.