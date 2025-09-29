Jannik Sinner Storms into China Open Semifinals

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner showcased his prowess at the China Open on Monday, defeating Fabian Marozsan to secure a spot in the semifinals. Despite an early setback in the second set, Sinner rallied to win 6-1, 7-5, setting up a semifinal clash with top 10 contender Alex de Minaur.

In a statement to the ATP, Sinner expressed satisfaction with his performance. "I started off very well in the first set, and both of us played excellently in the second," Sinner noted. While facing a 4-5 deficit, he capitalized on Marozsan's unforced errors to pull through. "It's psychological as well; I fought hard, especially with some tough service holds," he added.

Reaching the semifinals in Beijing for the third time underscores Sinner's consistent form, highlighted by a 10-0 career record against upcoming opponent de Minaur. As the current number two in the ATP Live Race to Turin, Sinner has been a formidable force this season, advancing to the semifinals in seven of his last eight tournaments.