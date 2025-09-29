Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Storms into China Open Semifinals

Italian tennis ace Jannik Sinner advanced to the China Open semifinals with a victory over Fabian Marozsan. Sinner's comeback from a break down in the second set secured his place in the next round, where he'll face Alex de Minaur, maintaining his strong performance this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:29 IST
Jannik Sinner Storms into China Open Semifinals
Jannik Sinner. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner showcased his prowess at the China Open on Monday, defeating Fabian Marozsan to secure a spot in the semifinals. Despite an early setback in the second set, Sinner rallied to win 6-1, 7-5, setting up a semifinal clash with top 10 contender Alex de Minaur.

In a statement to the ATP, Sinner expressed satisfaction with his performance. "I started off very well in the first set, and both of us played excellently in the second," Sinner noted. While facing a 4-5 deficit, he capitalized on Marozsan's unforced errors to pull through. "It's psychological as well; I fought hard, especially with some tough service holds," he added.

Reaching the semifinals in Beijing for the third time underscores Sinner's consistent form, highlighted by a 10-0 career record against upcoming opponent de Minaur. As the current number two in the ATP Live Race to Turin, Sinner has been a formidable force this season, advancing to the semifinals in seven of his last eight tournaments.

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Promises Commitment to Qatari Sovereignty

Netanyahu Promises Commitment to Qatari Sovereignty

 Global
2
Kangana Ranaut's Court Date: A Legal Showdown in Defamation Case

Kangana Ranaut's Court Date: A Legal Showdown in Defamation Case

 India
3
U.S. Justice Department Targets Pro-Palestinian Protests at Synagogue

U.S. Justice Department Targets Pro-Palestinian Protests at Synagogue

 Global
4
Netanyahu Extends Apology to Qatar Amidst US Peace Effort

Netanyahu Extends Apology to Qatar Amidst US Peace Effort

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025