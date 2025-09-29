Top Seeds Triumph on Day One: Fenesta Open Tennis Championship Kicks Off in Style
Vaishnavi Adkar and Prajwal Dev make strong starts at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in New Delhi. Maharashtra's Vaishnavi secures a 6-2, 6-4 victory, while Prajwal dominates 6-2, 6-1. The event, backed by DCM Shriram Ltd., showcases India's top tennis talent.
On the opening day of the 30th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, top seeds Vaishnavi Adkar and SD Prajwal Dev made emphatic starts at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association Complex in New Delhi. Vaishnavi, from Maharashtra, displayed sheer dominance to beat Tamil Nadu's Mirudhula Palanivel 6-2, 6-4 in the women's singles category, advancing to the next round seamlessly.
Backing from DCM Shriram Ltd., and organized under the auspices of the All India Tennis Association and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, the Fenesta Open stands as India's marquee domestic tennis platform, attracting elite athletes nationwide. Vaishnavi's assertive baseline play set her an initial 4-0 lead, overpowering Mirudhula who managed to rally by breaking serve before succumbing to Vaishnavi's persistence as the set closed at 6-2.
Praised for his powerful groundstrokes, Karnataka's second seed Prajwal Dev overpowered local player Sarthak Suden 6-2, 6-1 in the men's bracket. In another top match-up, Odisha's Debasis Sahoo upset fifth seed Parth Aggarwal with a 7-5, 6-0 win, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the sport. Other notable performances included Punjab's Sahira Singh and Tamil Nadu's Manish Sureshkumar advancing comfortably in their categories. Valuable prizes, totaling over Rs 21.55 Lakh, await the winners, amplifying the stakes at this prestigious event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
