Clash of Titans: Australia vs New Zealand in ICC Women's World Cup

Australia, the seven-time champions, look to start their ICC Women's World Cup title defense with a strong performance against a formidable New Zealand side on Wednesday.

The Australian squad is brimming with talent, forcing the team selectors to carefully balance players like Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham in the starting eleven.

Both teams boast experienced players, and with extensive preparations, New Zealand hopes to overcome the fancied Australians in what promises to be a thrilling matchup.

(With inputs from agencies.)