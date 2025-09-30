Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff Shine at China Open

Jannik Sinner, the top seed, secured his 11th consecutive victory over Alex de Minaur to reach the China Open final on Tuesday, edging the Australian with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win. This victory positions Sinner for his ninth consecutive hard-court final, where he will face either Daniil Medvedev or Learner Tien.

In an impressive showcase, Sinner overcame losing a set to No. 8 seed De Minaur, regaining control with powerful forehands. The Beijing tournament facilitates concurrent ATP and WTA events, with Coco Gauff making significant strides on the women's side.

Gauff triumphed over Belinda Bencic, kicking off the deciding set with a break of serve to claim a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory. This win increases Gauff's head-to-head advantage to 4-2 against the Swiss contender, bolstering her record after notable matches at the Australian Open, Abu Dhabi, and beyond.