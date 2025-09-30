Alcaraz Claims Japan Open Title, Aims for No. 1 Ranking

Carlos Alcaraz, the current top-ranked tennis player, secured his eighth singles title of the year by defeating Taylor Fritz in the Japan Open final with scores of 6-4, 6-4.

This win was particularly significant for Alcaraz as it avenged a recent defeat to Fritz at the Laver Cup team event. The triumph also enhanced Alcaraz's remarkable season record, which now stands at an industry-leading 67-7.

With nine consecutive final appearances since March, Alcaraz continues to demonstrate exceptional form as he aims for the prestigious season-ending No. 1 ranking.