Champion's Resilience: Jorge Martin's Recovery Journey

Last year's MotoGP champion Jorge Martin underwent successful collarbone surgery after a crash at the Japanese Grand Prix, his team Aprilia announced on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Spaniard collided with teammate Marco Bezzecchi, sustaining a displaced fracture of his right collarbone that ruled him out of Sunday's race.

Following the crash, Martin promptly returned to Spain for the surgical procedure at Hospital Universitari Dexeus. The surgery aimed to reduce and fix the fracture. Recovery assessments will follow in the upcoming days, with Martin not being replaced for the Indonesian GP due to regulatory allowances.

Martin's season has been challenging. He ranks 20th in the rider standings, having missed 10 races due to injuries. Despite these setbacks, Jorge Martin's determination is evident as Marc Marquez of Ducati secures his seventh title. The season continues with five races remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)