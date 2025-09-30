Left Menu

Stars Align in Dubai: Inaugural Stars Golf League Set to Make Waves

Dubai will become a hub of sporting excellence as the inaugural Stars Golf League takes place from March 25-28, 2026. Featuring renowned Indian golfers, global icons, and women professionals, this groundbreaking tournament promises thrilling competition and unforgettable experiences, blending sport, celebrity, and high stakes on the majestic greens of Els Club.

Stars Golf League scheduled at the Els Club Dubai from March 25 to 28. (Photo/SGL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

In an unprecedented fusion of sport, celebrity, and competition, Dubai is poised to host the inaugural Stars Golf League (SGL) from March 25 to 28, 2026, at the famed Els Club. Spearheaded by Indian sporting legends and international icons, this high-stakes golf tournament is set to captivate fans worldwide.

The Indian contingent, led by the country's most successful golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, includes cricket legends Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh, alongside women trailblazers like Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik. Complementing the homegrown talent are international stars like AB de Villiers and football icons Ryan Giggs and Ruud Gullit, promising a thrilling contest under the desert sun.

Six elite franchises will compete, composed of 24 legendary golfers, six women professionals, and six celebrity athletes, vying for a USD 1 Million prize pool. With substantial rewards on offer and top-tier competitors from the Legends Tour Order of Merit, the SGL blends professional prowess with star power, aiming to redefine golf experiences. The event promises grandeur through lifestyle events, exclusive clinics, and a gala launch, showcasing golf as a riveting spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

