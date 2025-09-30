Left Menu

Aarav Dewan Shines at FIA Asia-Pacific Motorsport Championship

India's 15-year-old racing prodigy, Aarav Dewan, secures a silver medal at the FIA Asia-Pacific Motorsport Championship 2025, marking a significant achievement for both himself and the nation's growing motorsport presence. His outstanding performance is celebrated as a source of inspiration for future Indian racers.

Aarav Dewan Shines at FIA Asia-Pacific Motorsport Championship
Aarav Dewan. (Photo/FIA). Image Credit: ANI
In a moment of national pride, India's burgeoning motorsport talent, Aarav Dewan, achieved a remarkable feat by securing a silver medal at the esteemed FIA Asia-Pacific Motorsport Championship 2025. The 15-year-old demonstrated exceptional skill and focus, competing against the continent's top racers, as reported by FIA's official release.

Recognized as a formidable platform for young racing talent, the FIA Asia-Pacific Motorsport Championship underscored not only Aarav's personal achievement but also the evolution of India's presence in the global motorsport arena.

Expressing his elation, Aarav Dewan stated, "Securing a silver medal at such a prestigious championship is an incredible feeling. Competing with top racers has been an immense learning experience. I am deeply grateful for the support from my family, coaches, and well-wishers. This victory marks just the beginning of my racing journey." Celebrated within the Indian motorsport community, experts hail him as a future star of international racing, with hopes that his success will inspire young Indians to embrace motorsport on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

