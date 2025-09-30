Sumit Antil: Aiming for New Heights in Para Javelin

Sumit Antil solidified his status as a para-athletics legend on Tuesday, securing his third successive gold medal in the World Para Athletics Championships. The 27-year-old's remarkable throw of 71.37m set a new championship benchmark, which he delivered amid roaring support from the stands by Olympic icon Neeraj Chopra.

Despite narrowly missing his own 73.29m world record, Antil's recent triumph speaks volumes of his indomitable spirit and ambition. While shoulder soreness hampered a new world record attempt, Sumit remains undeterred, setting his sights on the formidable 80-meter mark.

Antil's achievements have redefined expectations within para sports, challenging the notion that para-athletes cannot compete at the highest levels. Looking ahead, Sumit plans a recuperative break before resuming his quest for further accolades next season, with Asian Games preparation already underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)