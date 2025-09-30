Left Menu

Sumit Antil: Aiming for New Heights in Para Javelin

Sumit Antil clinched his third consecutive javelin gold at the World Para Athletics Championships, setting a new championship record with a 71.37m throw. Despite shoulder soreness, he aims to surpass his own world record of 73.29m and ultimately achieve the 80m mark, challenging perceptions about para-athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:20 IST
Sumit Antil: Aiming for New Heights in Para Javelin
Sumit Antil
  • Country:
  • India

Sumit Antil solidified his status as a para-athletics legend on Tuesday, securing his third successive gold medal in the World Para Athletics Championships. The 27-year-old's remarkable throw of 71.37m set a new championship benchmark, which he delivered amid roaring support from the stands by Olympic icon Neeraj Chopra.

Despite narrowly missing his own 73.29m world record, Antil's recent triumph speaks volumes of his indomitable spirit and ambition. While shoulder soreness hampered a new world record attempt, Sumit remains undeterred, setting his sights on the formidable 80-meter mark.

Antil's achievements have redefined expectations within para sports, challenging the notion that para-athletes cannot compete at the highest levels. Looking ahead, Sumit plans a recuperative break before resuming his quest for further accolades next season, with Asian Games preparation already underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

 India
2
Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death: A Controversial Verdict Ignites Tensions

Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death: A Controversial Verdict Ignites Tensions

 Global
3
Protests and Political Pressure Mount Following Karur Stampede Tragedy

Protests and Political Pressure Mount Following Karur Stampede Tragedy

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Historic Women's World Cup Cricket Clash

Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Historic Women's World Cup Cricket Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025