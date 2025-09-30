Left Menu

Indian Para Javelin Stars Shine Bright in New Delhi

India's para javelin athletes shone at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Sumit Antil set a new championship record, while Sandip Singh Sargar claimed gold in a separate event. The event, attended by icons Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav, highlighted India's rising javelin prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:37 IST
Sumit Antil. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India's para javelin throwers delivered inspiring performances, capturing the attention of sports enthusiasts nationwide. Among the standout moments was Sumit Antil's remarkable achievement, as he secured a gold medal and set a new championship record with a throw of 71.37 meters.

Antil expressed satisfaction with his win despite contending with hand and neck pain. He articulated gratitude for the support from Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, whose presence at the event was a motivational force for the competing athletes. Chopra praised the efforts of the Paralympians and appealed to the public to support para-athletes at upcoming events.

Similarly, Sandip Singh Sargar clinched gold in the men's F44 javelin throw, highlighting India's continued success in javelin events. The World Para Athletics Championships saw Indian athletes claiming a total of seven medals, further elevating the nation's standing in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

