Alisson Becker Injury Strikes Another Blow for Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker suffered an injury during a 1-0 Champions League loss to Galatasaray. The Brazilian's absence adds to Liverpool's current woes after a string of defeats. Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to step in for the injured goalkeeper as Liverpool faces upcoming challenges without him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-10-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 09:31 IST
Liverpool's Alisson Becker faced an untimely setback during a Champions League clash against Galatasaray, leaving the field with an injury after a routine save. His absence was felt profoundly as Liverpool endured a 1-0 defeat.

The injury occurred during the 54th minute, with Alisson diving to save a low shot from Victor Osimhen. Despite efforts to continue, Alisson signaled the bench, prompting a substitution by Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will fill in for the upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea.

The defeat at Galatasaray followed a Premier League loss to Crystal Palace, marking a challenging period for Liverpool under manager Arne Slot. Despite recent setbacks, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk remained optimistic, emphasizing the need for team improvement as they strive to regain their championship form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

