Alisson Becker Injury Strikes Another Blow for Liverpool

Liverpool's Alisson Becker faced an untimely setback during a Champions League clash against Galatasaray, leaving the field with an injury after a routine save. His absence was felt profoundly as Liverpool endured a 1-0 defeat.

The injury occurred during the 54th minute, with Alisson diving to save a low shot from Victor Osimhen. Despite efforts to continue, Alisson signaled the bench, prompting a substitution by Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will fill in for the upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea.

The defeat at Galatasaray followed a Premier League loss to Crystal Palace, marking a challenging period for Liverpool under manager Arne Slot. Despite recent setbacks, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk remained optimistic, emphasizing the need for team improvement as they strive to regain their championship form.

(With inputs from agencies.)