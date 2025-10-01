Record-Breaking ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Opener in Guwahati

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 opened with a historic match between India and Sri Lanka, setting a new attendance record at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium with 22,843 spectators. This surpassed the previous record of 15,935 at the 2024 India-Pakistan clash, marking a new chapter in women's cricket.

The tournament is not only breaking attendance records but is also leading the way in fan accessibility and prize money in women's cricket. ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar praised the advancements made, noting the impact of the Women's Premier League and the advocacy by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for equal pay, which he described as transformative for women cricketers.

India secured a commanding 59-run victory over Sri Lanka, thanks to all-rounder Deepti Sharma's three-wicket haul. Sharma's performance, along with contributions from Sneh Rana and Shree Charani, restricted Sri Lanka to 211 runs, setting India's Women's World Cup campaign on a bright start.