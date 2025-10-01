Gael Monfils Announces Final Season: A Tennis Journey Comes to an End

French tennis star Gael Monfils has declared that he will retire at the end of next season, concluding a prolific 21-year career. The 39-year-old, who recently made history by becoming the oldest ATP Tour title winner in Auckland, expressed deep gratitude for transforming his passion into a profession.

Monfils, renowned for his athletic prowess and flamboyant playing style, has amassed 13 ATP Tour titles, with his first win dating back to Poland in 2005. He has also been a formidable force in Grand Slam tournaments, reaching semi-finals at both the French Open and U.S. Open during his tenure.

Announcing his decision on social media, Monfils remained philosophical, stating, "Though this game means the world to me, I am tremendously at peace with my decision to retire... I have no regrets." His career, defined by remarkable achievements and a unique flair, leaves an indelible mark on the tennis world.

(With inputs from agencies.)