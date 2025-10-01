Left Menu

Gael Monfils Announces Final Season: A Tennis Journey Comes to an End

Former world number six Gael Monfils will retire at the end of next season. The French tennis star, known for his unique style, has announced his retirement after a distinguished 21-year career. Monfils, who recently turned 39, has won 13 ATP Tour titles and reached two Grand Slam semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:16 IST
French tennis star Gael Monfils has declared that he will retire at the end of next season, concluding a prolific 21-year career. The 39-year-old, who recently made history by becoming the oldest ATP Tour title winner in Auckland, expressed deep gratitude for transforming his passion into a profession.

Monfils, renowned for his athletic prowess and flamboyant playing style, has amassed 13 ATP Tour titles, with his first win dating back to Poland in 2005. He has also been a formidable force in Grand Slam tournaments, reaching semi-finals at both the French Open and U.S. Open during his tenure.

Announcing his decision on social media, Monfils remained philosophical, stating, "Though this game means the world to me, I am tremendously at peace with my decision to retire... I have no regrets." His career, defined by remarkable achievements and a unique flair, leaves an indelible mark on the tennis world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

