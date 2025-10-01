Left Menu

India's Test Strategy: Balancing Spin and Seam on Home Turf

India's Test cricket team, under new captain Shubman Gill, plans to balance pitches with assistance for both spinners and seamers. Ahead of the Test series against the West Indies, the team discusses the possibility of including a third seamer due to green-top conditions, despite recent success in the Asia Cup T20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:12 IST
India's Test Strategy: Balancing Spin and Seam on Home Turf
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic shift, India's Test cricket team under the recently appointed captain Shubman Gill is poised to favor pitches that offer balanced support for both batsmen and bowlers. This development was spotlighted on the eve of the Test series against the West Indies.

Gill hinted at the possibility of fielding a third seamer, given the green-top conditions at the venue, explaining that discussions would ultimately determine the final team combination. This approach seeks to move away from India's historical preference for spin-friendly rank turners.

This transition follows a successful Asia Cup T20 campaign, with key players like Gill and Jasprit Bumrah quickly pivoting from their recent exertions in Dubai to the Test match demands, with flexibility in selection and a focus on workload management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

 India
2
Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

 Global
3
NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

 India
4
IREDA's Renewable Surge: Massive Loan Growth and Green Ambitions

IREDA's Renewable Surge: Massive Loan Growth and Green Ambitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025