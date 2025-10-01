Left Menu

West Indies Aim to Defy Odds Against India in Upcoming Test Series

West Indies captain Roston Chase is optimistic about the upcoming Test series against India, despite their current low status. Inspired by New Zealand's previous success in India, Chase emphasizes teamwork and a winning mindset. The team is prepared to surprise their hosts despite being underdogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
West Indies captain Roston Chase is leading his team into a challenging Test series against India, determined to emulate New Zealand's triumph on Indian soil last year. Despite their recent performances and status, Chase believes his team can learn from New Zealand's playbook to compete effectively.

Chase highlighted the importance of teamwork and maintaining a positive mindset during a recent media conference at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He acknowledged the spin-friendly conditions in India but expressed confidence in his team's preparation and strategies.

As the underdogs, West Indies have nothing to lose, Chase noted, which he believes could make them a formidable opponent. With key players like debutant spinner Khary Pierre, who excelled in the red-ball season, the team hopes to put on an impressive show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

