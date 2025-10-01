West Indies Aim to Defy Odds Against India in Upcoming Test Series

West Indies captain Roston Chase is leading his team into a challenging Test series against India, determined to emulate New Zealand's triumph on Indian soil last year. Despite their recent performances and status, Chase believes his team can learn from New Zealand's playbook to compete effectively.

Chase highlighted the importance of teamwork and maintaining a positive mindset during a recent media conference at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He acknowledged the spin-friendly conditions in India but expressed confidence in his team's preparation and strategies.

As the underdogs, West Indies have nothing to lose, Chase noted, which he believes could make them a formidable opponent. With key players like debutant spinner Khary Pierre, who excelled in the red-ball season, the team hopes to put on an impressive show.

