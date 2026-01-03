Shreyas Iyer included in India ODI squad for series against New Zealand but his participation subject to fitness.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:42 IST
Shreyas Iyer included in India ODI squad for series against New Zealand but his participation subject to fitness.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shah Rukh Khan at the Crossroads: Controversy Over KKR Signing Bangladeshi Cricketer
Sai Sudharsan's Setback: Rib Fracture Sidelines Young Cricketer
Controversy Erupts Over Bangladeshi Player's IPL Participation
Cricketer Furqan Bhat's Helmet Controversy during J&K Champions League
Shaheen Afridi's Fitness Woes: Impact on T20 World Cup Participation