Stablecoins and Financial Regulation: A Balancing Act

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey emphasizes the need to regulate stablecoins like banks if they become widely used in Britain. While skeptical about cryptocurrencies, he acknowledges the potential of stablecoins and plans further consultations to ensure they are equipped with necessary financial protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:58 IST
The Bank of England is taking a closer look at stablecoins, as Governor Andrew Bailey insists that any such cryptocurrency, if widely adopted as a payment method in the UK, must face the same regulations as traditional banks. This proposal surfaced in an article Bailey penned for the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Despite his longtime skepticism of cryptocurrencies, Bailey concedes that stablecoins, which currently serve mainly as a conduit for entering and exiting crypto trades, hold promising potential if subject to proper regulations. The central bank plans to release a consultation paper in the coming months to address the framework required for regulating stablecoins effectively.

Governor Bailey further highlighted the importance of granting widely used UK stablecoins access to the Bank of England's reserve accounts. This move aims to solidify their status as legitimate monetary units within the financial system, ensuring both depositor protections and the stability of transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

