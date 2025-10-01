Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

Veteran Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen has announced his retirement from international soccer following discussions with coach Jon Dahl Tomasson. Tomasson informed Olsen that he would no longer be the first-choice goalkeeper, prompting this decision.

The decision comes after a significant error by Olsen that led to a goal in a 2-2 draw with Slovenia during World Cup qualifiers. This misstep, coupled with the team's subsequent loss to Kosovo, seems to have been pivotal in the coach's decision-making.

Olsen, who recently joined Malmö from Aston Villa, expressed that he did not wish to work under Tomasson's leadership. With his retirement, national team manager Stefan Pettersson acknowledged Olsen's significant contribution to Swedish soccer.

