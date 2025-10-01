Left Menu

Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

Veteran goalkeeper Robin Olsen steps down from Sweden's national team after coach Jon Dahl Tomasson's decision to replace him as the first-choice keeper. Despite recent struggles, Olsen leaves an indelible mark on the team, amassing 79 appearances over a decade-long international career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:03 IST
Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Veteran Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen has announced his retirement from international soccer following discussions with coach Jon Dahl Tomasson. Tomasson informed Olsen that he would no longer be the first-choice goalkeeper, prompting this decision.

The decision comes after a significant error by Olsen that led to a goal in a 2-2 draw with Slovenia during World Cup qualifiers. This misstep, coupled with the team's subsequent loss to Kosovo, seems to have been pivotal in the coach's decision-making.

Olsen, who recently joined Malmö from Aston Villa, expressed that he did not wish to work under Tomasson's leadership. With his retirement, national team manager Stefan Pettersson acknowledged Olsen's significant contribution to Swedish soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

 India
3
Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

 Global
4
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025