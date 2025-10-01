Swedish Soccer Drama: A Goalkeeper's Farewell

Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen's international career has come to a sudden end after a charge of being second-best in the squad led to his retirement decision. Olsen, 35, was informed by Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson that he would not start in the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.

The conversation, which has sparked public discourse, followed a mistake made by Olsen in a match against Slovenia, contributing to Sweden's draw in a World Cup qualifier last month. With Tomasson's call, Olsen was faced with the grim reality of losing his starting position, leading him to step down from international duties.

In response, Tomasson expressed his disappointment over Olsen's decision, stating it was a letdown to his teammates. The coach emphasized respect and performance in his decision-making. As the news circulates, Viktor Johansson is slated to take over the goalkeeping duties for the forthcoming game.

(With inputs from agencies.)