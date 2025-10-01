Left Menu

Swedish Soccer Drama: A Goalkeeper's Farewell

Sweden's goalkeeper Robin Olsen has retired from international play after learning he was no longer the first choice for upcoming matches. His decision follows a conversation with coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, who informed Olsen he wouldn't start against Switzerland. This move has sparked public criticism from Tomasson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:09 IST
Swedish Soccer Drama: A Goalkeeper's Farewell
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen's international career has come to a sudden end after a charge of being second-best in the squad led to his retirement decision. Olsen, 35, was informed by Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson that he would not start in the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.

The conversation, which has sparked public discourse, followed a mistake made by Olsen in a match against Slovenia, contributing to Sweden's draw in a World Cup qualifier last month. With Tomasson's call, Olsen was faced with the grim reality of losing his starting position, leading him to step down from international duties.

In response, Tomasson expressed his disappointment over Olsen's decision, stating it was a letdown to his teammates. The coach emphasized respect and performance in his decision-making. As the news circulates, Viktor Johansson is slated to take over the goalkeeping duties for the forthcoming game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

 India
3
Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

 Global
4
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025