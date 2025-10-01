Left Menu

Gardner's Masterclass: A Century That Rescued Australia's World Cup Hopes

In a thrilling ICC Women's World Cup opener, Ashleigh Gardner delivered a career-best performance, scoring 115 runs to guide Australia to a formidable total of 326 against New Zealand, after a shaky start. Despite losing early wickets, Gardner's century anchored the team's revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:45 IST
Gardner's Masterclass: A Century That Rescued Australia's World Cup Hopes
Ashleigh Gardner
  • Country:
  • India

Seasoned Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner showcased her cricket prowess with a commanding century, reviving Australia's innings in their ICC Women's World Cup match against New Zealand on Wednesday. The all-rounder struck a career-best 115 runs, leading her team to a competitive total of 326.

Gardner arrived at the crease during a precarious position at 113 for 4, counteracting Australia's initial struggles. With a brisk 77-ball hundred, she provided the stability and poise needed, despite losing early wickets. Her innings included 16 fours and a six, elevating the team beyond the 300-run landmark.

New Zealand's bowlers, especially Bree Illing and Amelia Kerr, had earlier threatened Australia's chances with early breakthroughs. Nevertheless, Gardner's partnerships with Tahia McGrath and Kim Garth were pivotal, helping Australia conclude their innings significantly stronger than their initial wobble suggested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Reported Mass Resignations at TCS Pune

Controversy Erupts Over Reported Mass Resignations at TCS Pune

 India
2
Intensified Monsoon Impacts Nepal Amid Dashain Festivities

Intensified Monsoon Impacts Nepal Amid Dashain Festivities

 Nepal
3
Alka Tiwari: A New Chapter as Jharkhand's State Election Commissioner

Alka Tiwari: A New Chapter as Jharkhand's State Election Commissioner

 India
4
Harish Rawat Challenges Election Commission's Credibility Amid Bihar's Voter Revision

Harish Rawat Challenges Election Commission's Credibility Amid Bihar's Voter...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025