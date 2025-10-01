Gardner's Masterclass: A Century That Rescued Australia's World Cup Hopes

Seasoned Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner showcased her cricket prowess with a commanding century, reviving Australia's innings in their ICC Women's World Cup match against New Zealand on Wednesday. The all-rounder struck a career-best 115 runs, leading her team to a competitive total of 326.

Gardner arrived at the crease during a precarious position at 113 for 4, counteracting Australia's initial struggles. With a brisk 77-ball hundred, she provided the stability and poise needed, despite losing early wickets. Her innings included 16 fours and a six, elevating the team beyond the 300-run landmark.

New Zealand's bowlers, especially Bree Illing and Amelia Kerr, had earlier threatened Australia's chances with early breakthroughs. Nevertheless, Gardner's partnerships with Tahia McGrath and Kim Garth were pivotal, helping Australia conclude their innings significantly stronger than their initial wobble suggested.

