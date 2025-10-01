Mirabai Chanu: India's Weightlifting Hopes at World Championships

On a determined comeback trail, former world champion Mirabai Chanu is set to test her limits at the World Weightlifting Championships in the 48kg category, representing India's best hope for a medal.

Despite a 12-member Indian squad, Chanu, the 2017 world champion and 2022 silver medallist, stands out as the country's solitary realistic medal contender. The new Olympic weight divisions, effective for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, have prompted Chanu to shift from the 49kg to the 48kg category.

Recently returning to competition after a year-long rehabilitation, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist achieved a total of 193kg at the Commonwealth Championships. Chief coach Vijay Sharma highlights the importance of this event for understanding Chanu's current standing and strategizing for future competitions. Aiming to surpass the 200kg mark, Chanu will face stiff competition from reigning 49kg champion Ri Song Gum and Asian champion Thanyathon Sukcharoen.