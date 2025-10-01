World Rugby Introduces New Player Workload Guidelines Ahead of Nations Championship

World Rugby has announced updated player workload guidelines that aim to enhance player welfare in professional rugby. These guidelines will be pivotal for next year's debut of the Nations Championship, according to the sport's governing body.

Under the new rules, players are limited to a maximum of 30 matches per season or six consecutive weeks of play, followed by a mandatory five-week off-season break. International fixtures require a minimum one-week rest, plus 12 weeks of non-contact time annually.

World Rugby Chairman, Brett Robinson, praised the guidelines, alluding to intense negotiations and evidential support. With player welfare as the prime focus, these regulations lay the groundwork for future tournaments, ensuring the Nations Championship can launch in 2026 with full player health considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)