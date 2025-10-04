Left Menu

Women''s World Cup: Devonshire ruled out; New Zealand calls up Hannah Rowe

The 29-year-old is expected to arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday ahead of the White Ferns third World Cup match against Bangladesh on October 10.Head coach Ben Sawyer said it was a big setback to lose Devonshire midway through the tournament.Were all feeling for Flora, she worked hard to earn her spot in this squad and its a real shame her tournament is ending early.

New Zealand all-rounder Flora Devonshire was on Saturday ruled out of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after sustaining a hand injury during a training session here.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury to her dominant hand while fielding at the Holkar Stadium and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. She did not feature in New Zealand's opening match against Australia, which they lost by 89 runs.

Experienced seamer Hannah Rowe, who has played 60 ODIs and claimed 65 wickets at 27.83, has been drafted in as her replacement. The 29-year-old is expected to arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday ahead of the White Ferns' third World Cup match against Bangladesh on October 10.

Head coach Ben Sawyer said it was a big setback to lose Devonshire midway through the tournament.

"We're all feeling for Flora, she worked hard to earn her spot in this squad and it's a real shame her tournament is ending early. We're pleased to be able to call up a senior player in Hannah Rowe,'' he said in a statement.

"Hannah's obviously not a like-for-like replacement for Flora, but she offers an all-round skillset and has experience in sub-continent conditions,'' said Sawyer. Revised New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

