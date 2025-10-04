Left Menu

Julian Wood, Rene Ferdinands join Sri Lanka coaching staff

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 04-10-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 19:40 IST
Julian Wood, Rene Ferdinands join Sri Lanka coaching staff
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday appointed Julian Wood as the national team's batting coach and Rene Ferdinands as the spin bowling coach, strengthening their support staff after the failure to make the Super 4s of Asia Cup.

''Julian Wood has been appointed as the national batting coach for a period of one year, effective 1st October 2025,'' the SLC said in a statement.

The Englishman is the creator of the innovative 'Power Hitting Program', which blends cricketing techniques with biomechanics to enhance players' hitting capabilities.

He brings a wealth of experience, having previously worked with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Gloucestershire CCC, Hampshire CCC, Middlesex CCC, and IPL franchise Punjab Kings, among others.

Earlier this year, Wood conducted a special one-week training program with Sri Lanka's national squads, assisting them in preparation for international assignments, including the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup.

Ferdinands, whose appointment took effect from September 30 for a two-year tenure, will take charge as spin bowling coach. Holding a PhD in biomechanics from the University of Waikato, Ferdinands brings with him extensive expertise in applying science to enhance cricketing performance. He has previously worked India's National Cricket Academy (NCA), delivering biomechanics-based coaching programs for elite players and coaches.

A specialist in both wrist and finger spin, Rene has also served as a biomechanics consultant for New Zealand Cricket (NZC), carrying out performance evaluations and injury-risk assessments for leading bowlers.

In addition to his international work, Ferdinands has held coaching roles with Eastern Suburbs Cricket Club, UTS North Sydney Cricket Club, Hawkesbury Cricket Club, and Sydney University Cricket Club, among several others.

During his two-year tenure with Sri Lanka Cricket, he will lead the spin bowling training, match preparation, performance analysis, and player development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
2
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
3
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India
4
Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025