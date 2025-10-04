Leclerc's Struggles in the Unforgiving Singapore Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc expressed frustration over his unpredictable car during the Singapore Grand Prix qualifying session. Despite efforts to find consistency, Leclerc finished seventh. Ferrari grapples with competition and aims for a podium finish to secure standings. Mercedes and Red Bull pose strong challenges with promising performances.
Charles Leclerc endured a challenging qualifying session at the Singapore Grand Prix, struggling with an unpredictable car that hindered his performance. On Saturday, the Monegasque driver ended the session in seventh place, starting Sunday's race from the fourth row with a time of one minute 29.784 seconds.
Leclerc described the car as 'snappy' and difficult to control, particularly due to persistent understeer throughout the weekend. As Ferrari battles for second place in the Constructors' Championship, their prospects for a podium finish appear daunting, trailing Mercedes by a narrow margin.
Meanwhile, Mercedes' George Russell claimed pole position, leaving Ferrari facing fierce competition. In contrast, Lewis Hamilton, a seasoned Singapore GP victor, remains without a podium finish for Ferrari this season. The upcoming race promises intense competition with overtaking challenges.
