Formula One Stars Contest Mandatory Cooling Vest Rule

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton oppose making cooling vests mandatory in hot Formula One races. They argue it should be a driver's choice, emphasizing the impracticality and discomfort associated with the vests. Some drivers like George Russell see benefits, highlighting the debate within the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a heated debate in the world of Formula One, champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have voiced their opposition to the mandatory use of cooling vests in hot races. The governing body plans to enforce this rule from next season, following concerns about rising temperatures during events.

Verstappen, steamed up over the issue, insists that wearing cooling vests should remain a personal choice for drivers. He pointed out logistical challenges and personal discomfort as reasons for his stance, suggesting that there are more pressing safety issues to address.

Lewis Hamilton echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the decision should not be forced upon drivers. Meanwhile, opinions in the paddock remain divided, with some drivers, like George Russell, noting the vests' benefits in mitigating cockpit heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

