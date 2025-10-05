Sports Highlights: Kershaw's Return, Anisimova's Triumph, and Unexpected Twists

Clayton Kershaw makes a triumphant return to the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster for the National League Division Series against Philadelphia. The acclaimed pitcher, set to retire at season's end after an illustrious 18-year career in Los Angeles, will be available out of the bullpen, as confirmed by manager Dave Roberts.

Tennessee Titans have activated running back Tyjae Spears from injured reserve, ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals. Spears, listed as questionable, had been on IR since August with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Brewers' left fielder Jackson Chourio was forced to leave due to a hamstring issue during their match against the Cubs.

In tennis, Amanda Anisimova defeated defending champion Coco Gauff to reach the China Open final, while Alexander Zverev criticized tournament organizers for slowing down courts, claiming it benefits players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Former NFL star Mark Sanchez faces charges following a downtown Indianapolis altercation, further widening the scope of sports news this week.

