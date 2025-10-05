Left Menu

India-Pakistan Face-off: Hostility Extends Beyond Cricket Field

The ongoing India-Pakistan hostilities have extended into the Women's World Cup, with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur refusing to shake hands with her Pakistani counterpart at the toss, following the men's team trend. Political tensions have affected sports relations post-Pahalgam terror attack, impacting the cricketing camaraderie between the two nations.

Colombo | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:53 IST
Cricket has once again become a battleground for India and Pakistan, as hostilities spill over into the Women's World Cup. During the toss for the fixture, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur refrained from the traditional handshake with her Pakistani counterpart, Fatima Sana.

Under directives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian players have been advised to maintain distance from the Pakistani team, a decision that echoes the events during the men's Asia Cup.

The strained relations come in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, involving Pakistan-backed terrorists, leading to heightened tensions and military actions by India, thereby clouding sporting interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

