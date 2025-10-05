India-Pakistan Face-off: Hostility Extends Beyond Cricket Field

Cricket has once again become a battleground for India and Pakistan, as hostilities spill over into the Women's World Cup. During the toss for the fixture, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur refrained from the traditional handshake with her Pakistani counterpart, Fatima Sana.

Under directives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian players have been advised to maintain distance from the Pakistani team, a decision that echoes the events during the men's Asia Cup.

The strained relations come in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, involving Pakistan-backed terrorists, leading to heightened tensions and military actions by India, thereby clouding sporting interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)