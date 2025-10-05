India vs. Pakistan: Women's World Cup Opening Stand
Smriti Mandhana's promising start with Pratika Rawal laid a strong foundation in India's Women's World Cup match against Pakistan. Despite Pakistan's appeal, Mandhana was dismissed by Fatima Sana after scoring 48. Pratika Rawal continued the momentum, ensuring India reached 53/1 in 10 overs.
In an intense Women's World Cup clash against Pakistan, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal gave India a solid start with a 48-run opening partnership. India reached 53/1 after 10 overs of play.
Pakistan tried challenging Mandhana's stay at the crease with an appeal for leg-before-wicket in the eighth over, but their appeal went in vain. Fatima Sana managed to dismiss Mandhana shortly after, delivering a well-aimed ball that swung in late.
Mandhana, known for her skillful batting, scored 48 runs, including four fours. Meanwhile, Pratika Rawal impressed by cracking three consecutive fours in the second over, remaining not out at 25, accompanied by Harleen Deol.
