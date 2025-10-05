Left Menu

India U-17 Team Set for Crucial Friendlies Against China

The Indian U-17 men's football team will play two friendlies against China U-17 in Beijing. This follows their recent SAFF U17 victory. Scheduled for October 8 and 10, these matches are part of preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, taking place in November in Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian U-17 men's football team is gearing up to play two confidential friendly matches against China's U-17 squad in Beijing, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Sunday. Following their victory as SAFF U17 champions a week ago, the team, led by Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes, has been continuing their rigorous training sessions in Goa before departing for China.

Scheduled for October 8 and 10, the matches will take place at the National Football Training Centre in Xianghe, approximately 80 kilometers from Beijing. These friendlies serve as critical preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, slated for November in Ahmedabad.

In the forthcoming Qualifiers, the Blue Colts will compete against teams from Palestine, Chinese Taipei, Lebanon, and Iran. The squad includes talented players across positions, such as goalkeepers Aadil, Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, and Rajrup Sarkar, and forwards like Aazim Parveez Najar and Azlaan Shah Kh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

