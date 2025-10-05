Barcelona Suffers Second Consecutive Defeat Amidst Key Absences

In a disheartening turn of events, Barcelona suffered their second consecutive defeat with a 4-1 loss to Sevilla in the Spanish league.

The troubles for Barcelona compounded following their midweek Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving them in a subdued mood before the international break.

Real Madrid maintained their lead in the league, two points clear of the previously unbeaten Barcelona.

The match highlighted several challenges for Barcelona, with Lamine Yamal sidelined due to an aggravated groin injury sustained against PSG, and striker Robert Lewandowski missing a critical penalty.

Isaac Romero played a pivotal role for Sevilla, earning a penalty converted by Alexis Sanchez and scoring again to solidify the lead, with the hosts navigating well the intense 33-degree heat.

Despite a brief resurgence from Marcus Rashford, scoring his first La Liga goal for Barcelona, Sevilla's Jose Angel Carmona and Akor Adams capitalized on Barcelona's vulnerabilities, sealing their first league triumph over Barcelona in a decade.

The defeat leaves Barcelona trailing in the title race, highlighting vulnerabilities that could impact their upcoming season competitions.

