Left Menu

Barcelona Suffers Second Consecutive Defeat Amidst Key Absences

Barcelona faced a challenging setback as they lost 4-1 to Sevilla in the Spanish league following a defeat by Paris Saint-Germain. Key players like Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski faced issues, leaving Barcelona two points behind Real Madrid. Sevilla capitalized on Barcelona's vulnerabilities, achieving a memorable victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:13 IST
Barcelona Suffers Second Consecutive Defeat Amidst Key Absences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a disheartening turn of events, Barcelona suffered their second consecutive defeat with a 4-1 loss to Sevilla in the Spanish league.

The troubles for Barcelona compounded following their midweek Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving them in a subdued mood before the international break.

Real Madrid maintained their lead in the league, two points clear of the previously unbeaten Barcelona.

The match highlighted several challenges for Barcelona, with Lamine Yamal sidelined due to an aggravated groin injury sustained against PSG, and striker Robert Lewandowski missing a critical penalty.

Isaac Romero played a pivotal role for Sevilla, earning a penalty converted by Alexis Sanchez and scoring again to solidify the lead, with the hosts navigating well the intense 33-degree heat.

Despite a brief resurgence from Marcus Rashford, scoring his first La Liga goal for Barcelona, Sevilla's Jose Angel Carmona and Akor Adams capitalized on Barcelona's vulnerabilities, sealing their first league triumph over Barcelona in a decade.

The defeat leaves Barcelona trailing in the title race, highlighting vulnerabilities that could impact their upcoming season competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

 India
2
Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

 United States
3
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaze

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaz...

 India
4
Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025