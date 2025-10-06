NSCI Triumphs at RISA Inter-Club Racketlon Tournament

The National Sports Club of India (NSCI), led by Income Tax officer Siddharth Nandel, claimed victory at the inaugural RISA Inter-Club Racketlon Tournament held from October 3-5 in Mumbai. This exciting competition brought together 12 participating teams from various clubs across Mumbai and Pune.

The tournament was hosted by the Willingdon Sports Club with backing from the Racketlon India Sports Association (RISA). Prominent figures in the racketlon community, Krishna Kotak and RISA president KK Cheema, played key roles in promoting the event.

The NSCI team, which featured players like Nikhil Mansukhani, Rahil Mehta, Diva Shah, Munjal, and Raghav, faced tough competition. They reached the semifinals alongside United Services, PYC Hindu Gymkhana, and Poona Club. Ultimately, NSCI secured a victory against the Poona Club in the final, underscoring the growing popularity of racketlon—a sport that blends Table Tennis, Badminton, Squash, and Tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)