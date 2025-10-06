Fabio Cannavaro: From World Cup Champion to Uzbekistan Coach

Fabio Cannavaro, the legendary Italian defender who once led his country to World Cup glory in 2006, is set to embark on a new challenge. The Uzbekistan Football Association announced on Monday that Cannavaro will coach their national team as it gears up for its inaugural World Cup appearance.

Cannavaro's coaching career has been a journey of highs and lows. His latest position at Dinamo Zagreb ended abruptly after less than four months this past April. However, his appointment in Uzbekistan is seen as a strategic move, considering his wealth of experience in managerial roles across Italy, China, and Saudi Arabia.

The 52-year-old football icon takes over from Timur Kapadze, under whose leadership Uzbekistan achieved their remarkable World Cup qualification milestone. Cannavaro's new role signifies a fresh chapter for both him and the Central Asian team as they prepare for the global stage.

