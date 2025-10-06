Tazmin Brits Sets Record with Fifth Century as South Africa Conquers New Zealand

Tazmin Brits scripted history on Monday by notching her fifth century of the year during South Africa's emphatic victory against New Zealand in the Women's Cricket World Cup in Indore. This achievement marked South Africa's first win in the tournament with a decisive six-wicket triumph over the Kiwis.

With her latest century, Brits now holds the record for the most hundreds in a calendar year in women's cricket, surpassing Indian opener Smriti Mandhana's four tons in 2024 and 2025. Opening alongside Laura Wolvaardt in a chase for 232 runs, Brits built a crucial partnership with Sune Luus, driving South Africa to bounce back from a previous 69-run loss to England.

The Proteas secured victory within 41 overs, thanks to Brits' aggressive play and Luus' steady innings. Despite losing a few wickets in the final overs, South Africa maintained control throughout. Earlier, New Zealand's innings of 231 ended prematurely after a promising start, undone by Nonkululeko Mlaba's four-wicket haul, propelling South Africa to their comeback win.

