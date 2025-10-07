Brady Ellison on South Korea's Archery Dominance and India's Olympic Aspirations

Brady Ellison, a prominent American archer, attributes South Korea's supremacy in archery to its professional setup, where the sport holds immense popularity similar to cricket in India.

As Korea extended its dominance at the 2024 Paris Olympics with their women's team clinching a 10th consecutive gold, Ellison spoke about the unrivaled talent pool nurtured by Korea's structured system. He pointed out that every Korean archer earns a living solely through archery, fostering a deep-rooted drive and discipline from a young age.

Ellison also emphasized India's growing potential in the sport, especially with the upcoming debut of the compound section at LA 2028. He expressed confidence in India securing Olympic medals and welcomed the appointment of celebrated Korean coach Kisik Lee as India's new recurve head coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)