Cricket Legends Shine at CEAT Awards

The CEAT Cricket Rating Awards celebrated cricket legends BS Chandrasekhar and Brian Lara with Lifetime Achievement awards. Sanju Samson, Varun Chakravarthy, and others excelled in various categories. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer received special recognition, while international stars Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Deepti Sharma were also honored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The illustrious careers of cricket idols BS Chandrasekhar and Brian Lara were honored with Lifetime Achievement awards during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards ceremony. Indian cricketers Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy were recognized for their outstanding performances in T20I format.

Rohit Sharma received a special memento for leading the team to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Shreyas Iyer was commended for amassing the most runs by an Indian in a 50-over contest.

England's Joe Root, noted for his prolific run-scoring in Test cricket, was celebrated as the men's international cricketer of the year. Other lauded players included Harry Brook, Prabath Jayasuriya, Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, Harsh Dubey, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

