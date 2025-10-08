Left Menu

Striker Shake-Up: Malen Set to Shine for Netherlands

Striker Mexx Meerdink has withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for World Cup qualifiers due to injury. Coach Koeman confirmed Memphis Depay's delayed arrival won't impact plans, as he won't start against Malta. Donyell Malen is poised to step up, known for his 'super sub' prowess.

  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Mexx Meerdink has pulled out of the Netherlands World Cup qualifier squad because of an injury, the Dutch football association announced on Tuesday. The 22-year-old striker from AZ Alkmaar was called up for the first time but was sidelined just two days into training.

The absence of Meerdink, along with the late arrival of Memphis Depay from Brazil due to a lost passport, leaves Coach Ronald Koeman with fewer options at the front. Depay will not start in Thursday's away game against Malta. Instead, Donyell Malen is expected to lead the attack.

Malen boasts an impressive record as a substitute, scoring ten goals in 27 appearances, the best in Dutch team history. Despite limited success as a starter, Malen is determined to make a significant impact in upcoming matches against Malta and Finland. The Netherlands currently lead the group and aim to secure a spot in the finals in North America through continued success in the qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

