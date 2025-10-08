Spain's World Cup Hopes Unshaken Despite Huijsen's Injury
Spain defender Dean Huijsen has been sidelined from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria due to a muscle injury. Aymeric Laporte has been called up as a replacement. Spain remains focused on securing a World Cup spot, leading Group E with six points.
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's national soccer team faces a challenge as defender Dean Huijsen has been ruled out of their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Georgia and Bulgaria. The Spanish FA announced his withdrawal due to a muscle injury.
Huijsen reported symptoms of muscle fatigue upon arrival at the national team's training camp, and subsequent medical examinations confirmed the severity of his condition. Real Madrid, his club, has been duly informed.
Despite this setback, Aymeric Laporte will step in to fill the void. Spain currently leads Group E and aims to cement their position with upcoming matches in Elche and Valladolid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
