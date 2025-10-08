Left Menu

Spain's World Cup Hopes Unshaken Despite Huijsen's Injury

Spain defender Dean Huijsen has been sidelined from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria due to a muscle injury. Aymeric Laporte has been called up as a replacement. Spain remains focused on securing a World Cup spot, leading Group E with six points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:05 IST
Spain's World Cup Hopes Unshaken Despite Huijsen's Injury
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's national soccer team faces a challenge as defender Dean Huijsen has been ruled out of their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Georgia and Bulgaria. The Spanish FA announced his withdrawal due to a muscle injury.

Huijsen reported symptoms of muscle fatigue upon arrival at the national team's training camp, and subsequent medical examinations confirmed the severity of his condition. Real Madrid, his club, has been duly informed.

Despite this setback, Aymeric Laporte will step in to fill the void. Spain currently leads Group E and aims to cement their position with upcoming matches in Elche and Valladolid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

 India
2
Jharkhand's Tribute: Educational and Healthcare Initiatives for Police Martyrs

Jharkhand's Tribute: Educational and Healthcare Initiatives for Police Marty...

 India
3
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
4
NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025