Indian Cricket Team Gears Up for Australia Tour

The Indian ODI squad will depart for Australia on October 15 in two batches due to logistical considerations. The team will face Australia in a series of ODIs and T20Is. Shubman Gill is named captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma. A team dinner hosted by Gautam Gambhir aims to build camaraderie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:02 IST
The Indian ODI cricket squad is preparing to head to Australia on October 15, flying out in two shifts from New Delhi due to logistical and ticket constraints. The upcoming tour will include a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I challenge against Australia.

According to BCCI sources, the team's departure will occur in two groups, one in the morning and another in the evening, contingent on the availability of business class tickets. Key figures like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with the newly appointed vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, are expected to assemble with teammates before leaving for Perth, where the first ODI takes place on October 19.

A significant update from the squad sees Shubman Gill take over as the new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, amid discussions about the latter's future in the format. Head coach Gautam Gambhir is hosting a team dinner to strengthen team bonds before they embark on their international challenge.

