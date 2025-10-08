Left Menu

Harry Kane's Injury Puts England's World Cup Qualifying Hopes in Jeopardy

England captain Harry Kane is uncertain for the friendly against Wales due to an ankle injury. The Bayern Munich striker has been in top form with 11 goals this season. He may extend his stay at Bayern, as he is less interested in returning to the Premier League.

England captain and star striker Harry Kane faces uncertainty for Thursday's friendly against Wales at Wembley, as an ankle injury disrupts his training. The Bayern Munich forward had a private session at St. George's Park, accompanied by fellow athlete Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane's current season showcases remarkable performance with 11 goals and three assists, reaffirming his status as England's all-time record goal-scorer. He accumulated 103 goals in 106 matches for Bayern since his departure from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

Ahead of England's crucial World Cup qualifying match against Latvia on October 14, Kane discussed the possibility of extending his contract with Bayern Munich beyond 2027, indicating waning interest in the Premier League. England will secure a World Cup spot if they beat Latvia and Serbia fails to win against Albania.

