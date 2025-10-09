Tuchel Emphasizes Underdog Role for England's World Cup Quest

As England gears up for next year's World Cup, manager Thomas Tuchel is positioning his team as underdogs, eschewing the weight of favorite status due to a 59-year wait for major silverware. Under Tuchel's guidance, England aims to move past a history of near misses in recent tournaments.

Speaking before a friendly against Wales, Tuchel emphasized the importance of not burdening the team with lofty expectations. He mentioned powerhouses like Brazil, Argentina, Spain, and France as recent winners, acknowledging the challenge ahead while maintaining hope for his squad.

Retaining a squad from previous successful qualifiers, Tuchel omitted stars Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, underscoring a philosophy of team building over individual brilliance. A win against Latvia could secure England's World Cup qualification, showcasing Tuchel's strategic focus.

