Tuchel Emphasizes Underdog Role for England's World Cup Quest

England manager Thomas Tuchel addresses the team's underdog status ahead of the World Cup, downplaying expectations due to a 59-year major trophy drought. Tuchel remains focused on a strategic approach, choosing team cohesion over individual talent, with a critical match against Latvia to secure qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 08:51 IST
As England gears up for next year's World Cup, manager Thomas Tuchel is positioning his team as underdogs, eschewing the weight of favorite status due to a 59-year wait for major silverware. Under Tuchel's guidance, England aims to move past a history of near misses in recent tournaments.

Speaking before a friendly against Wales, Tuchel emphasized the importance of not burdening the team with lofty expectations. He mentioned powerhouses like Brazil, Argentina, Spain, and France as recent winners, acknowledging the challenge ahead while maintaining hope for his squad.

Retaining a squad from previous successful qualifiers, Tuchel omitted stars Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, underscoring a philosophy of team building over individual brilliance. A win against Latvia could secure England's World Cup qualification, showcasing Tuchel's strategic focus.

